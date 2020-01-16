Daniel Radcliffe, David Alan Grier and Noah Centineo Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 20-24.

Monday, Jan. 20 - DANIEL RADCLIFFE stops by to talk about the series "Miracle Workers." In addition, Kelly and Ryan chat with DAVID ALAN GRIER about acting in "A Soldier's Play" on Broadway, and MONICA MAGNIN shares self-improvement bargains as part of "Jan-NEW-ary." Finally, the Pop band NEW HOPE CLUB makes its national television debut on Live's stage.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 - Kelly and Ryan welcome actor TONY GOLDWYN, and BRANDON ROUTH chats about donning his Superman costume again in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. DR. MELINA JAMPOLIS demonstrates healthy cooking tips for kids.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 - BLAIR UNDERWOOD sits down with Kelly and Ryan to discuss his role in "A Soldier's Play." "Jan-NEW-ary" continues with "Hungry Girl" LISA LILLIEN.

Thursday, Jan. 23 - Kelly and Ryan talk with NOAH CENTINEO, star of the upcoming film "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," and JASON GEORGE discusses the series "Station 19." Also, DR. DARYL GIOFFRE stops by to talk healthy cooking as part of "Jan-NEW-ary."

Friday, Jan. 24 - Kelly and Ryan salute the best of 2019 with "Live's Viewers' Choice Show." Highlights will include memorable moments as voted on by the viewers, from wild celebrity walkouts to incredible trivia dancers, hilarious bloopers and more.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





