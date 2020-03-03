Daniel Dae Kim Will Star on NEW AMSTERDAM

Deadline reports that Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast of "New Amsterdam" in a recurring role.

Kim will play new head trauma surgeon Dr. Cassian Shin. His character will be introduced in April 7 episode "Pandemic", which echoes the real-life fear of Coronavirus.

Now in the second season, in the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one, medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) grieves the death of his wife, Georgia, and learns the difficulties of being a single parent - all the while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add in his new responsibilities as a father and with cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max must wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, Max is able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.

Kim is best known for his work on "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0." He currently serves as an executive producer on "The Good Doctor" on ABC. He starred on Broadway in the 2015 revival of "The King and I" as a replacement for The King of Siam.

Read the original story on Deadline.





