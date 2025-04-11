Dan Tiernan to Release Edinburge Fringe Show FULL OF BEANS as Comedy Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a second consecutive sell-out run at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a standout appearance on BBC Two’s Live at the Apollo, critically acclaimed comedian Dan Tiernan is set to release his Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated show as a stand-up special.

Full of Beans will premiere on 11th April 2025, produced and distributed by 800 Pound Gorilla. Fans can access the special through a unique "Pick Your Price" model on the company’s website, giving them the chance to directly support the comedian. It will then be available across their network from 23rd April 2025. Pre-order the new stand-up special here.

He's 27, gay and riddled with dyspraxia. Dan's had a big year, processing his younger sister’s cancer diagnosis, quitting his job as a dinner lady, going full-time in comedy, and finally moving out of his parents’ Manchester home. Yet despite this newfound independence (and freedom to smoke weed whenever he wants), he somehow still feels that he's going under. In Full of Beans Dan explores everything from being desperately single to competing with his successful stepsister, and asking the poignant questions: What would happen if a dog got high? How much military precision is needed to feed a rowdy group of Year 5’s? And why has his tattoo-averse Mum suddenly had a change of heart? Expect a gag-heavy, high-energy stand-up special from the UK’s biggest rising star in comedy.

The release of Dan’s first-ever stand-up special Full of Beans follows his storming debut success at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in which his hour Going Under was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. Having already scooped wins for BBC New Comedian Of The Year (2022) and British Comedian Of The Year (2022), the show also saw Tiernan win Best Newcomer at the ISH Comedy Awards (2023).

In 2024, Dan took his second stand-up hour, Stomp, to the Edinburgh Fringe, where it earned rave reviews and was ranked as the 5th Best Comedy Show of the Year by British Comedy Guide and saw Dan nominated for NextUp’s ‘Biggest Award In Comedy’.

Dan appeared in the Christmas special lineup of Live At The Apollo (BBC) in December 2024, his debut appearance on the iconic comedy showcase. He was recently nominated for British Comedy Guide’s inaugural ‘Next Big Thing’ Award for 2025.

In 2024, Tiernan perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and he made TV appearances on QI (BBC), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), The Last Leg in Paris (C4), and Unforgivable (Dave).

He currently has a sitcom script in development with Boffola and the BBC, and has recorded his debut hour Going Under as a comedy special for BBC Radio 4.

Further TV credits include: Comedy Central Live, BBC New Comedian of the Year 2023, Stand Up to Cancer (C4), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza (Dave), Comedians Selling Jokes to Gordon Ramsey (BBC), Jokes Only A… Can Tell (C4), Hard Sell (Dave), and Out Of Order (Comedy Central).

