Dan Stevens Joins Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in EUROVISION

Dan Stevens will star as Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest.

He joins Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who are playing aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, along with Pierce Brosnan who stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and the most handsome man in Iceland.

Director: David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge)

Writers: Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele

Producers: Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy (Gary Sanchez Productions)

Executive Producer: Adam McKay

Logline: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

The film is currently in production in the UK and Iceland.

The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, the winner was The Netherlands with the song "Arcade", performed by Duncan Laurence. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. This year 41 countries competed for the prize. The show is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world.

Former contestants ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland) launched successful worldwide careers after their wins at "The Eurovision Song Contest."





