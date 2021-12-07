Dame Helen Mirren, Paul Rudd & More Join 'SAY's Winter Benefit'

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is hosting its Live Stream Fundraising Event SAY's Winter Benefit on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST. This festive SAY family celebration will stream live here, and on Facebook (@sayorg) and YouTube (SAYorg), to raise crucial funds in support of SAY's life-changing programs for young people who stutter.

Special Guests Dame Helen Mirren, SAY Board member and People Magazine's '2021 Sexiest Man Alive', Paul Rudd, Nicki Richards, Garlia Cornelia Jones, and Danielle Leneé will join the kids and community of SAY for this heartfelt, inspiring and bold evening of music, poetry, compassion, courage, and kindness.

SAY was delighted to welcome campers back to Camp SAY in person this summer and recently returned to Memphis for the first on-site Camp SAY: Across the USA weekend day camp since 2019. Confident Voices creative arts programming and Speech Therapy both continue to be available online. "We feel optimistic about the forward movement, but in these still uncertain times, we are devoted to keeping SAY's community of support and friendship here for every child who needs it," says SAY's Executive Director, Noah Cornman. "Fundraising is an integral and essential part of our ability to provide these much-needed programs and services for young people who stutter and their families."

Stuttering touches over 70 million people worldwide, including 5% of all children. "Children who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stutter. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone. The connection, camaraderie, and encouragement that the entire SAY community provides for these kids is vitally important," states Travis Robertson, SAY's Vice President. "Our Winter Benefit happening in this season of hope and giving is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the voices of people who stutter everywhere!''

Proceeds from SAY's Winter Benefit will go directly to helping SAY provide essential programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, Camp SAY: Across the USA, Speech Therapy, Confident Voices creative arts curriculum, and Washington DC-based SAY: DC. "The funds raised by this Winter Benefit will help keep SAY's life-changing and life-saving programs available to every young person who stutters, and as our community grows, so does the need," Cornman adds.

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 2-18. Since 2001, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy, and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family's inability to pay.