Daisy Edgar-Jones to Star in New SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Film Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End alum Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Sense and Sensibility from Focus Features and Working Title Films. The film is being directed by BAFTA Award nominee Georgia Oakley from a script by bestselling author Diana Reid.

Edgar-Jones's recent film credits include the hit film Twisters and the adaptation of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as executive producing and starring opposite Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter in On Swift Horses. On the small screen, she earned both BAFTA Award and Golden Globe nominations for her lead role opposite Paul Mescal in Normal People, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Under the Banner of Heaven.

In addition to her screen work, she has starred in several West End and London productions, most recently a revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2024. She was previously attached to play Carole KING in a film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole KING Musical, but in 2024 revealed that she was no longer involved.

Oakley is known for both writing and directing her debut feature Blue Jean. The film earned Oakley a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding Debut. She has directed several successful short films, including Tribeca award nominee Little Bird, as well as the SXSW-nominated pilot for Bored. Reid is the acclaimed author of multiple bestselling novels. Her debut, the bestseller “Love & Virtue,” won several book prizes, including the ABIA Book of the Year Award. Her second novel, “Seeing Other People,” was also a bestseller and was shortlisted for the Indie Award for Best Fiction. Her third book, “Signs of Damage,” was released to critical acclaim in March 2025.

Originally published anonymously with the byline reading “By A Lady,” Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” continues to be a cornerstone of English literature. The story follows sisters Elinor (Edgar-Jones) and Marianne Dashwood, opposites in their emotional approach, as they navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th-century England. Celebrated for its wit, deep social insights, and enduring cultural relevance, the novel launched the bright career of one of history’s greatest authors.

Photo courtesy of Universal

Comments