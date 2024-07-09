Daisy Edgar-Jones Exits BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a new interview with Variety, Daisy Edgar-Jones will no longer be playing Carole King in the upcoming film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. She was originally announced to play the role in December of 2022.

"I love Carole and I love that story, but it was a year ago that they decided [to no longer pursue it]," she told Variety.

'I did learn a lot of piano. I think it’s a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven. But I did meet Carole King on Zoom, and I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever,'" the actress added.

Variety previously reported that the upcoming film would be directed by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Stuart Blumberg.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance," Carole King said at the time.

Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone were also attached as producers for the film with the stage musical's producer, Paul Blake.

In 2015, Sony purchased the rights to a film of the musical, which features King's iconic songs including "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "You've Got a Friend." The production opened on Broadway in 2014 and was nominated for 7 Tony Awards, winning 2. The production closed in 2019.

Long before she was Carole King, a chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with Passion and Chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll.

But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.