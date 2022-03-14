DRAG RACE Star Ginger Minj to Appear in HOCUS POCUS 2

RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj will appear in Hocus Pocus 2 as a drag version of Bette Midler.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Ginger Minj shot a scene for the film in November of 2020. The scene reportedly involved three drag queens dressed up as the three Sanderson sisters, including Minj impersonating Midler's character of Winifred Sanderson.

Recently seen in La Cage Aux Folles at Music Theatre Works in Chicago, Ginger Minj was seen as a finalist in season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Midler reunites with her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce") and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as they return to their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters who bewitched audiences in the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus."

Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water," "What We Do in the Shadows") also returns as Billy Butcherson. Joining them are Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl," "Molly's Game") as Becca, Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt," "Crown Lake") as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "The Baker and the Beauty") as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

The film takes place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve.

Rounding out the cast are recent Emmy® winner Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Game of Thrones"), Tony Hale ("Veep," "Arrested Development"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.