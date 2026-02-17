Video: Kate Box and Madeleine Sami Return in DEADLOCH Season 2 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Prime Video has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the hit Prime Video Original series, Deadloch. The six-part crime comedy created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan will launch on Prime Video on March 20.

Deadloch is entering its Tropical Gothic era with the new season set in Australia’s sweltering Top End, aka the Northern Territory. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in Darwin to investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy. However, their plans are soon diverted when a body part is discovered in a remote town called Barra Creek. With the Northern Territory police force focused on a large-scale search for two missing backpackers, Dulcie and a very reluctant Eddie are tasked with identifying the John Doe.

Sticky, sweaty and juggling comprehensive thrush infections, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a world of crocodile-fueled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, cagey locals, and 23-foot prehistoric predators, all of whom call Barra Creek’s stretch of land and water their home. As the humidity builds, and Eddie and Dulcie dig deeper and more questions arise for the duo, not only about the case, but the many secrets that lie beneath the surface of this small town.

Returning to Deadloch are Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner. Joining the cast for Season Two is Luke Hemsworth (The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Thor: Love & Thunder), Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby, Mystery Road: Origin, Mad Max), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Top End Bub and The Office), acclaimed writer/director Jean Tong in their acting debut, Genevieve Morris (Bloom, No Activity), Byron Coll (Time Bandits, The Luminaries), Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married), Anthony J Sharpe (Joe v Carole, Human Error), Blake Pavey (Urvi Went to an All Girls School), Damien Garvey (The Survivors, The Artful Dodger), Ngali Shaw (The Twelve, Ladies in Black), Bev Killick (Savage River, Jones Family Christmas), Ling Cooper-Tang (Troppo, Apples Never Fall, Nautilus), Ursula Yovich (Top End Bub, Mystery Road), Syd Brisbane (High Country, Stateless), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, Ghosts Australia), Lennox Monaghan (Windcatcher), Reiden Corpus and Storm Murgha.

“We cannot wait to share Season Two of Deadloch with fans worldwide on March 20. Season One proved that authentic and bold storytelling transcends borders, fast becoming both a critical success and cultural phenomenon not just in Australia, but internationally,” said Sarah Christie, head of Australian and New Zealand originals, Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of Deadloch is a testament to the creative force of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who have again delivered a brilliant, funny and moving second season, this time taking audiences to the sweltering and utterly unique world of the Top End.”

Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, creators, executive producers and writers, said: "It’s time to get your cargo shorts and your stubby holders ready for action because Season Two of Deadloch is about to be unleashed on Prime Video globally. We can’t wait for everyone to get a bit sticky, a bit sweaty, and maybe even a bit wet with us in the Top End."

Season One of Deadloch reached the Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video including the U.S., UK, and Canada. The series won five AACTA Awards including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Deadloch Season Two is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte, Tanya Phegan and Ben Grogan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer, and the series is directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.