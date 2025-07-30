 tracking pixel
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES: SLAYSIAN ROYALE Guest Star Lineup Revealed

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres Wednesday, August 13th.

By: Jul. 30, 2025
DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES: SLAYSIAN ROYALE Guest Star Lineup Revealed Image
World of Wonder has unveiled the superstar guest judge lineup in the official trailer for the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale. The extra special guest judges joining host Paolo Ballesteros on the new series include RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards, RuPaul's Drag Race S16 winner Nymphia Wind, RuPaul's Drag Race S15 winner Sasha Colby, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 winner Jimbo. Resident Drag Race Philippines panel judge and TV personality and activist KaladKaren also returns as a guest judge in the new series. Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres Wednesday, August 13th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.

The new series is also set to receive two fan-favorite aftershows: Fashion Photo Ruview, hosted by Raven and Raja, and Binge Queens, hosted by pairs Melinda Verga & Joella, and Ongina & DeeDee Marie Holiday. Binge Queens will premiere on Friday, August 15, followed by the premiere of Fashion Photo Ruview on Saturday, August 16, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide. New episodes of both series will drop weekly.

The full lineup of celebrity guest judges includes:

  • Captivating Katkat - Drag Race Philippines S2 winner

  • Sasha Colby – RuPaul's Drag Race S15 winner

  • Alyssa Edwards – RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars winner

  • Pangina Heals – Drag Race Thailand host and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World contestant 

  • Jimbo – RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars S8 winner

  • Marina Summers – Drag Race Philippines S1 runnerup and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World S2 contestant 

  • Maxie – Drag Race Philippines S3 winner

  • Precious Paula Nicole – Drag Race Philippines S1 winner

  • Nymphia Wind  – RuPaul's Drag Race S16 winner 

  • Jervi “KaladKaren” Wrightson – Actress, TV host, and writer

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Alex Godinez - Lopez and Maricel Ticar Santos serve as Executive Producers for Full House Asia Production Studios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers for World of Wonder.

Watch the trailer below:


