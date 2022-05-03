DON'T MAKE ME GO to Debut Globally on Prime Video

Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, will release globally on Prime Video July 15, 2022. The film made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. It is directed by Hannah Marks, written by Vera Herbert, and produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf. Don't Make Me Go stars John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario



When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original and emotional journey, DON'T Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.

