DJ Khaled Tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING He's a 'Genius'

Pinpointing exactly what multi-talented Grammy nominee DJ Khaled does can be difficult because he does so many things.

When pressed, however, he says, "I'm not just a DJ. I'm not just an artist. I'm not just a producer," and then adds with a smile, "I'm a genius," in an interview with contributor Kelefa Sanneh for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast(9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

The popular artist, whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, tells Sanneh he does a lot of things, and he is used to people asking exactly what he does.

"When I hear people say that - it's all love," Khaled says. "That means you're trying to figure me out. And while you're trying to figure me out, I'm already a trillion steps ahead of you."

Khaled has worked with some of the biggest artists in music, and he's known for bringing people together to make hit songs. He likes to call himself the Quincy Jones of hip hop. Indeed, he's nominated for a Best Rap/Sung Performance GRAMMY for his collaboration with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was killed just days after they filmed the music video for the song.

"The thing to being a great collaborator is to let everybody know, 'The ego's got to leave THE ROOM for that moment, and let's come together and make the most incredible collaboration ever," he says. "And people that work with Khaled know I'm going to hit a home run."

Khaled talks with Senneh about his childhood, breaking into music and his undeniable level of confidence.

"I work hard," Khaled says. "I'm not stopping, and I'm great. I'm talented. And my vision is incredible."





