DICKINSON Series Finale to Air December 24

The final episode of Dickinson will premiere this Friday, December 24, on Apple TV+.

The Peabody Award-winning comedy, starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who also makes her directorial debut this season in this final episode.

In the new episode, Emily asks Betty to help her design a new dress, and the Dickinson family is surprised by an unexpected guest, who has come to meet their extraordinary daughter.

In the third and final season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

The third season of "Dickinson" takes place amid the raging American Civil War. Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of "Dickinson" are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death. The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Since its global debut, "Dickinson" has been awarded a prestigious Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, and Hailee Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

"Dickinson" is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Hailee Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs and Diana Schmidt. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple