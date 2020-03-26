DESUS & MERO Announces Return to Air Next Week

Today, Showtime announced that the late-night series DESUS & MERO will return to air with all-new episodes filmed from the hosts' own homes, starting on Monday, March 30 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The show will continue to air new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights. Each episode will feature hosts Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day's hot topics and continuing to host interviews with special guests through video conference technology. Episodes will continue to be shot remotely from the hosts' homes in New Jersey and the Bronx until further notice.

Hear the news from Desus and Mero directly below!

Fans new to Showtime can catch up on episodes of DESUS & MERO through a recently announced 30-day free trial. New customers who sign up before May 3 can also access the network's original series, documentaries, specials and movies online via the Showtime streaming service on SHOWTIME.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com.

Photo Credit: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME





Related Articles View More TV Stories