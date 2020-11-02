DESIGN STAR: NEXT GEN in Production as HGTV Searches for America's Newest Home Renovation Superstar

A new high-stakes competition series.

HGTV is on the lookout for America's next home renovation superstar with the production of Design Star: Next Gen, a new high-stakes competition series inspired by HGTV Design Star - the most successful and highest-rated franchise in the network's history. Set to premiere in 2021, the six-episode series will be hosted by Allison Holker Boss and will feature eight finalists who are talented designers, renovators and social media brand-builders as they compete in intense weekly challenges. The distinguished judging panel will include head judge Jonathan Adler, designer Lauren Makk and a rotating cast of celebrity experts. In the end, only one competitor will win the once-in-a-lifetime prize of $50,000 and their very own HGTV show.

"We've assembled an amazing cast of competitors for Design Star: Next Gen who will unleash their creativity to showcase distinctive styles and innovative approaches to renovation," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "HGTV Design Star, the original series in the franchise, was an epic success, so fans have a pent-up desire for us to bring the concept back with a fresh spin."

In a new twist, the series will be shot in an isolated "design hub" community away from typical production locations. Each competitor will be given a design lab - a house-like space that must be reimagined for each challenge. The community also will provide everything the competitors need, including a design center for sketching, a construction workshop to build their creations, as well as a fully stocked furniture and styling warehouse so they can focus on making gorgeous spaces.

"This series will be fun, fast and energetic," said Ruch. "The design labs will really force the designers out of their comfort zones and demand truly innovative and creative transformations. Every designer in America wants to win a show on HGTV, so let the games begin!"

