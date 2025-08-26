DELI BOYS Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu; Fred Armisen Joins Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hulu Original comedy series Deli Boys has been renewed for a second season from Onyx Collective and 20th Television. Fred Armisen will join the sophomore season as a series regular, alongside Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Deli Boys follows a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Armisen is set to play a gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards.

The half-hour series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who served as showrunner in Season 1, was an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner, and Silver. Nisha Ganatra served as executive producer and director of the pilot.

Since its debut, Deli Boys has earned widespread critical acclaim and captured the attention of both industry insiders and mainstream audiences. The series holds a Certified Fresh rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a spot on the 2024 Gold House A100 List, honoring creator Abdullah Saeed and the cast for their cultural impact and creative excellence.

Fred Armisen is a comedian, writer, producer and musician. An 11-season veteran of “Saturday Night Live,” Armisen was the co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated series Portlandia, which he created alongside Carrie Brownstein; co-writer, co-star and executive producer of HBO’s Spanish-Language series Los Espookys; and co-writer, co-star and producer of IFC’s Documentary Now.

He currently stars in season 2 of Wednesday for Netflix and was heard voicing Elliot Birch in the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, also for Netflix. In film, he recently voiced a character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and starred in Judd Apatow’s The Bubble. He’s currently touring Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome and just wrapped his Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love. In 2014, Armisen was named band leader of the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Photo credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic