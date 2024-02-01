DAVEY & JONESIE'S LOCKER Coming to Hulu & Prime Video

Hulu and Prime Video's coming-of-age comedy that finds eccentric besties Davey and Jonesie yanked through the multiverse via - you guessed it- their locker.

This gleefully weird series will premiere Friday, March 22, 2024, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video in Canada.

The original series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they're more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favour of new horizons.

But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit...even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they're at it. Worth it for the vibes.

The series stars Veronika Slowikowska (Davey), Jaelynn Thora Brooks (Jonesie), alongside Dan Beirne, Emily Piggford, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Erika Swayze, Sydney Topliffe, Kevin Osea, Alexa Yaphe, Parker Lauzon, Evany Rosen and James Hartnett.

Created by Evany Rosen, this series is produced in association with Hulu and Prime Video with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund. Production credits for the series include Executive Producers Mark J.W. Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Diane Rankin, Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, A.J. Trauth, and Evany Rosen who serves as showrunner as well; Co-Executive Producers are Donna Luke and writer Stephanie Kaliner. Blue Ant Studios' rights division holds international rights.