DANCING WITH THE STARS Crowns its Winners of Season 28

Dancing With The Stars has crowned its winners of its 28th season!

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, and her dance partner Alan Bersten, were announced as the winners on Monday night during the season finale of ABC's dance competition series, according to Fox News.

Brown and Bersten performed the Viennese waltz to "Lover" by Taylor Swift in the first round before returning to the stage for a freestyle dance to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani.

The finale featured live performances from Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo.

The other finalists included Lauren Alaina, who placed fourth, Ally Brooke, who placed third and Kel Mitchell, who was the runner-up.

All four final contestants, in addition to two others, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will join the upcoming DANCING WITH THE STARS - Live Tour 2020.

Read more on Fox News.





