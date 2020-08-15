DAILY POP Announces Listings For August 17-21

Daily Pop airs weekdays at 12:30pm ET/PT.

Monday, August 17 - Angelina Jolie on quarantining with her kids and her starring role in "The One and Only Ivan"

Tuesday, August 18 - Carissa Culiner is back from maternity leave and telling us all about her beautiful new baby daughter, Zoey Grace!



Wednesday, August 19 - Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman will be cooking Southern comfort food with us from recipes from her book Oh Gussie! Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly's Southern Kitchen



Thursday, August 20 - Country Legend Tim McGraw on his new album "Here on Earth"



Friday, August 21 - Superstars BTS on their new single "Dynamite," plus performing at the upcoming MTV VMAs



