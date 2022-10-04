DAHMER by Ryan Murphy Enters Netflix Most Popular TV Top 10

In only its second week, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become one of Netflix's most successful series of all time.

The limited series by Ryan Murphy and starring Emmy Award winner Evan Peters has topped the English TV List for the second week in succession with 299.84M hours viewed - MAKING IT the second most watched English-language series in a week behind Stranger Things 4.

In addition, the series entered the Most Popular List in ninth place after just 12 days with 496.05M hours viewed.

Over the last week, several commentators have observed that high view hours translate into huge audiences on Netflix (total hours viewed divided by the show's runtime). So this week, we've done the math ourselves for DAHMER - Monster (496M hours viewed divided by 8.8 hours), and in less than two weeks, 56M households have seen the series.

More generally, Season 5 of Dynasty jumped to the second spot in the English TV list with 44.61M hours viewed. Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga remained on the list with 26.4M hours viewed while Season 1 had 9.56M hours viewed. With 20.82M hours viewed, Season 5 of Cobra Kai continued to reel in viewers, as did Heartbreak High with 14.88M hours viewed.

Seasons 1 & 2 of The Crown had 12.09M hours viewed and 11.48M hours viewed, respectively. Stranger Things 4 continued to demonstrate its staying power with eighteen weeks on the list. The Hawkins crew had 10.34M hours viewed. New to the list was Inside The World's Toughest Prisons with 9.13M hours viewed.

On the non-English TV side, Season 1 of the German series The Empress - a drama about the life of Elizabeth, Empress of Austria, stormed to number one with 47.21M hours viewed.

We also saw the ongoing success of K-Content with Little Women (18.94M hours viewed), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (13.37M hours viewed), Narco-Saints (12.08M hours viewed) and Young Lady and Gentleman (10.86M hours viewed) all making the Top 10 - Attorney Woo for 13th week in a row.

Lou jumped to the #1 spot on the English Films List with 46.19M hours viewed. Starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, the female-led action-thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde debuted with 37.34M hours viewed. Starring Ana de Armas, the film was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Reminiscent of '90s teen dramas, Do Revenge continued to give viewers all the feels. The dark comedy had 15.92M hours viewed. Meanwhile, Tyler Perry's historical love story, A Jazzman Blues had 15.67M hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films side, French drama Athena made its way to the # 1 spot with 13.6M hours viewed. Other titles returning to the list include German thriller The Perfumier (4.5M hours viewed), Japanese action-adventure Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (4.46M hours viewed), French drama No Limit (2.22M hours viewed), Danish thriller Loving Adults (2.16M hours viewed), Japanese anime Drifting Home (1.72M hours viewed), and Indian action-adventure RRR (1.19M hours viewed).

New entrants on the list are Indian rom-com Plan A Plan B with 3.92M hours viewed and African fantasy-drama AnÃ­kÃºlÃ¡pÃ³ with 2.68M hours viewed.