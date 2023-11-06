Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More to Present at 'The 57th Annual CMA Awards'

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.

Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More to Present at 'The 57th Annual CMA Awards'

Country Music’s Biggest Night™ keeps getting bigger as the Country Music Association has announced presenters for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.

This year’s CMA Awards presenters include singer/songwriter, dancer, renowned choreographer and TV personality Paula Abdul; COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame member and entertainment titan Bill Anderson; GRAMMY®-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze; Tony® Award-nominated actor currently starring in the hit Broadway musical “Shucked,” Kevin Cahoon; reigning CMA Song of the Year winner and three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis; Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning and Oscar®-nominated actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo; multiplatinum CMA Awards winner and Grand Ole Opry member Sara Evans; diamond-selling artist and four-time CMA Awards winner Brian Kelley; three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Lady A; four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner and 30-time CMA Awards nominee Martina McBride; two-time CMA Awards nominee Parker McCollum; COUNTRY MUSIC hitmaker, author and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan; diamond-certified superstar and this year's CMA Foundation Humanitarian of the Year recipient Darius Rucker; 2023 WORLD SERIES MVP Corey Seager; “The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner; two-time Entertainer of the Year and 12-time CMA Awards winner Keith Urban; first-time CMA Awards nominee Hailey Whitters; and multiplatinum entertainer and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Young.

With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, K. Michelle, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, The War And Treaty, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.  

Tickets for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is THE HEAD writer.

About the CMA Awards  

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – MAKING IT the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.” 

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger



