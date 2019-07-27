Cristina Alger's Novel THE BANKER'S WIFE Will Get Amazon Adaptation

Jul. 27, 2019  

Cristina Alger's Novel THE BANKER'S WIFE Will Get Amazon Adaptation

Amazon is working on an adaptation of Cristina Alger's best-selling novel The Banker's Wife, according to TV Guide.

The series will be based on the plot of the book, which follows two women as they chase down answers regarding a mysterious plane crash, leading them to get caught up in a larger conspiracy involving money laundering, politics, and a web of terrorists and criminals.

"As soon as we read The Banker's Wife, we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

The series will be eight episodes, and will be written by Meredith Stiehm (Homeland) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Now and Then).

Read more on TV Guide.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • DRAG BRUNCH Debuts at Fringe
  • Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Returns To Shea's
  • Plasticiens Volants Come to Rochester Fringe
  • MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of FIRST DATE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup