Cristina Alger's Novel THE BANKER'S WIFE Will Get Amazon Adaptation
Amazon is working on an adaptation of Cristina Alger's best-selling novel The Banker's Wife, according to TV Guide.
The series will be based on the plot of the book, which follows two women as they chase down answers regarding a mysterious plane crash, leading them to get caught up in a larger conspiracy involving money laundering, politics, and a web of terrorists and criminals.
"As soon as we read The Banker's Wife, we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.
The series will be eight episodes, and will be written by Meredith Stiehm (Homeland) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Now and Then).
