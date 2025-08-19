Cristela Alonzo Sets Third Netflix Special UPPER CLASSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cristela Alonzo is returning to Netflix in her third stand-up special, Upper Classy. This marks the comedian's third original comedy special on Netflix, including Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (2016) and Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022).

In the special, Cristela is in the pursuit of happiness. Whether finding out she’s doing better than her high school bully, visiting a spa and getting too much self-care, or taking her family on their first vacation ever, Cristela teaches her family (and herself) how to enjoy life, whether they like it or not.

Filmed at The Majestic theater in Dallas, Texas, Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy premieres globally on September 23, 2025 only on Netflix. Page Hurwitz directs the special, with Alonzo serving as Executive Producer alongside Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions.

About Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, Cristela for ABC. Cristela made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the character of Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3.

Cristela has subsequently appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as HBO’s HIS DARK MATERIALS and Stephen Soderbergh’s The Laundromat. She has appeared on late-night shows such as Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman and Stephen Colbert, and numerous talks shows and game shows as well as being a host on ABC’s The View.

Cristela has released a memoir, Music to My Years, with Simon & Schuster Publishing. In it, Alonzo shares personal stories of growing up as a first-generation Mexican-American in Texas and following her dreams to pursue a career in show business.

Photo courtesy of Netflix