CreateLouisiana Film Grant Submissions Now Open

#CreateLouisiana is excited to announce the 2021 French Culture Film Grant. The $25,000 cash grant supports one Louisiana filmmaking team to create a new film (a short scripted film or feature-length documentary) featuring French culture and local talent.

The #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant champions indigenous talent and celebrates the diverse culture of Louisiana. The grant is an industry-building program that recognizes the creative community and the state's deep connection to French and Francophone culture. This funding opportunity aids in those creative endeavors by offering the necessary resources for the next generation to tell stories of our past, current and future traditions. The grant would not be possible without support from lead sponsor TV5MONDE USA - America's only 24/7 French language general entertainment network.

Remarked TV5MOND USA COO Patrice Courtaban, "TV5MONDE has been very excited to see the outpouring of interest from Louisiana filmmakers for grant and are pleased to continue to provide the support that helps to bring all these great stories to life."

Additional grant sponsors include Cox Communication and Deep South Studios, along with new in-kind and financial partners, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and La Foundation Louisiane.

For more information about #CreateLouisiana or to apply for the 2021 French Culture Film Grant, visit www.CreateLouisiana.com. All applications are due May 24, 2021 by 11:59PM.