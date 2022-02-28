Craig Bierko & More Join Netflix's SEX/LIFE Season Two

Netflix has announced he new and returning members for season two of Sex/Life. The series is is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce, Wallis Day join the cast with Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li set to return.

As previously announced, Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) will be returning for season two.

Production will take place once again in Toronto, Canada. The series is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. 67 million households watched season one in its first four weeks.

For his role in The Music Man (dir. Susan Stroman), Bierko was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and won the 2000 Theatre World Award. Other theatre: Modern Orthodox (dir. James Lapine), THOU SHALT NOT (dir. Susan Stroman).

Film: Bill, For Your Consideration, Scary Movie 4, Cinderella Man, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, Kate & Leopold, The Suburbans, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Long Kiss Goodnight, 'Til There Was You. TV: "Unhitched," "Boston Legal," "Law & Order: SVU," "Sex and the City," "Ally McBeal," "Mad About You." Bierko is a graduate of Northwestern University.

