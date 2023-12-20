Costume Designers Guild Awards Announces Awards Timeline & Location

The awards timeline and location have been announced for the 26th CDG Awards. Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Neuehouse Hollywood. Nominations will be revealed on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Additional details regarding the 26th CDGA host, presenters, honorees, sponsors, and more will also be announced soon. This year the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892 is proud to announce the inclusion of all CDG classifications in the competitive categories. Costume designers and CDG member assistant costume designers will be recognized for each winning production. This year, the CDGA is introducing a new competitive category representing costume illustration.

The CDG includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

Submissions, nomination, and final ballot voting will be conducted online. Details will be emailed to all eligible voting CDG members. Forms, rules, and guidelines will be posted in the awards section of the CDG website as available.

26th CDGA (COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD AWARDS) TIMELINE

Friday, November 3, 2023:

Submission Entries close at 5:00 p.m. PT

Monday, December 11, 2023:

Nomination Ballot voting opens online at 9:00 a.m. PT

Friday, December 29, 2023:

Nomination Ballots voting closes at 5:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 4, 2024:

Official Announcement of Nominees to the Press

Monday, January 22, 2024

Final Ballot voting opens online at 9:00 a.m. PT

Friday, February 2, 2024:

Final Ballot voting closes at 5:00 p.m. PT

February, 21, 2024:

Winners Announced at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last year's CDGA, hosted by Tituss Burgess, was held on Monday, Feb 27, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The ceremony honored Angela Bassett (Spotlight Award), Bette Midler (Distinguished Collaborator Award), Deborah L. Scott (Career Achievement Award) and the winners in the eight (8) competitive categories voted on by the Guild's membership. Presenters included Austin Butler, Christina Ricci, Billy Crystal, Hunter Schafer, Elizabeth Debicki, Nazanin Boniadi, Ashley Park, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan, Lewis Pullman, and Jon Landau.

ABOUT THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.