Conductors Emily Marshall and Heidi Joosten Join AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour

Conductor/Music Director Emily Marshall and Associate Conductor Heidi Joosten are set to join the U.S. leg of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour. Kicking off Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City, the tour will head to more than 70 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and many more.

The acclaimed conductors will lead the live orchestra through a two-hour performance that brings the iconic musical score of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” to life, in harmony with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the animated series. Tickets are on sale now here.

“I’m really excited about how this 20th anniversary show has come together,” says Marshall. “This music has been such an essential part of the series’ storytelling over the years and it truly is an honor to be able to bring this show to life every night.”

Following a successful world tour in 2024 and 2025, Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour introduces new musical arrangements and visuals created just for this tour, and offers a reimagined, recharged live experience to fans old and new. Audiences will journey through the story of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, and Appa as it unfolds on a full-size cinema screen, accompanied by the ensemble performing the Emmy® Award-winning music by Jeremy Zuckerman. Visual storytelling has been crafted in collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams.

The creative team includes Janet Varney, the voice of Korra, who is helping curate never-before-seen content and behind-the-scenes archival material from Zuckerman, along with Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, co-creators of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” drawing from their work on the show 20 years ago. The concert adds new layers to key moments from the series, including extended sequences and behind-the-scenes magic.

U.S. Tour schedule:

September 13 Fayetteville, AR Baum Walker Hall September 14 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox September 16 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre September 17 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre September 18 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium September 19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre September 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts September 21 Miami, FL Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center September 23 Wilmington, NC CFCC's Wilson Center September 24 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre September 25 Dayton, OH Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center September 26 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theater September 27 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre September 28 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall September 30 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre October 1 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square October 2 Schenectady, NY Proctors October 3 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center October 4 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center October 5 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre October 7 East Lansing, MI Cobb Great Hall October 8 Buffalo, NY UB Center for the Arts October 9 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre October 10 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre October 11 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion October 12 Providence, RI The VETS October 14 Champaign, IL State Farm Center October 15 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre October 16 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre October 17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre October 18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre October 19 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre October 21 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center October 22 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium October 23 Lafayette, LA Heymann Performing Arts Center October 24 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater October 25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre October 26 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre October 28 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall October 29 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center October 30 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall October 31 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre November 1 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage November 2 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall November 4 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts November 5 Riverside, CA Fox Theatre November 6 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre November 8 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center November 9 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre November 10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre November 12 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre November 13 Reno, NV Grand Theatre November 14 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts November 15 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre November 16 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

About Emily Marshall

Emily Marshall (Music Supervisor/Music Director/Conductor) - Emily has worked as the Associate Conductor/Keyboardist of THE WHO and has performed at iconic venues all over the world such as Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, The O2, Royal Albert Hall, New Orleans Jazz Fest and many more. Recent touring credits include: THE WHO Hits Back (North America/Europe), Josh Groban'S Harmony Tour, and Conductor/Music Director of the LIVE IN CONCERT tours of NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER, DEMON SLAYER, SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE and OUR PLANET.

Her Broadway credits include: Music Director/Vocal Arranger of BE MORE CHILL; JAGGED LITTLE PILL, HEAD OVER HEELS, ELF, AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEAUTIFUL, SCHOOL OF ROCK, MEAN GIRLS, CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, WAITRESS, ANNIE. Tours/Benefits: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; 1st National Tour of WE WILL ROCK YOU, A CHORUS LINE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, FLASHDANCE. As a proud member of the Recording Academy, Emily is featured on the Original Broadway Cast Album of BE MORE CHILL & the Original Cast Album of Dave Malloy's PRELUDES. Marshall also works as a vocal coach, keyboard technician, arranger, supervisor & producer.

About Heidi Joosten

HEIDI JOOSTEN (Associate Conductor) is a Jeff-Award winning music director, composer, orchestrator, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and teacher. Since 2014, she has collaborated on over 125 new theatrical, comedic, and concert productions in Chicago and across the nation. National live-to-picture credits include THE WITCHER IN CONCERT (Music Director, Conductor), NARUTO The Symphonic Experience (Assoc. Conductor, Orchestrator, Score Supervisor, Music Preparation), AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT (Assoc. Conductor), LABYRINTH IN CONCERT (Orchestrator, Music Preparation), BARBIE: LIVE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl and Royal Albert Hall (Assoc. Conductor, Score Supervisor, Music Preparation), and SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE (Assoc. Conductor). Notable Chicago credits include CHILDREN OF EDEN (Broadway in Chicago, starring Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams), ASSASSINS (Theo Ubique, 2024 Jeff Award for Music Direction), AMERICAN PSYCHO (Kokandy Productions, Jeff Nomination), BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Chicago Shakespeare), DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM (The Second City, 111th Mainstage Revue), GREASE (Drury Lane), and ALICE BY HEART (Kokandy Productions, Jeff Nomination & Midwest premiere). As a prolific classical & educational composer, Heidi’s award-winning music has been performed across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Theatrical writing credits include THE BONE HARP, QUEER EYE: THE MUSICAL PARODY (13-week run at The Second City), MICRO, and SAINT HILDEGARD. She holds degrees in composition from UW-Eau Claire and CCPA, and is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.