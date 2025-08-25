 tracker
Conductors Emily Marshall and Heidi Joosten Join AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour

Kicking off Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City, the tour will head to more than 70 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and many more.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
Conductors Emily Marshall and Heidi Joosten Join AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Concert Tour Image
Conductor/Music Director Emily Marshall and Associate Conductor Heidi Joosten are set to join the U.S. leg of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour. Kicking off Sunday, September 14 in Iowa City, the tour will head to more than 70 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and many more.

The acclaimed conductors will lead the live orchestra through a two-hour performance that brings the iconic musical score of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” to life, in harmony with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the animated series. Tickets are on sale now here.

“I’m really excited about how this 20th anniversary show has come together,” says Marshall. “This music has been such an essential part of the series’ storytelling over the years and it truly is an honor to be able to bring this show to life every night.”

Following a successful world tour in 2024 and 2025, Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour introduces new musical arrangements and visuals created just for this tour, and offers a reimagined, recharged live experience to fans old and new. Audiences will journey through the story of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko, and Appa as it unfolds on a full-size cinema screen, accompanied by the ensemble performing the Emmy® Award-winning music by Jeremy Zuckerman. Visual storytelling has been crafted in collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams.

The creative team includes Janet Varney, the voice of Korra, who is helping curate never-before-seen content and behind-the-scenes archival material from Zuckerman, along with Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, co-creators of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” drawing from their work on the show 20 years ago. The concert adds new layers to key moments from the series, including extended sequences and behind-the-scenes magic. 

U.S. Tour schedule:

September 13

Fayetteville, AR

Baum Walker Hall

September 14

St. Louis, MO

The Fabulous Fox

September 16

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

September 17

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

September 18

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

September 19

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

September 20

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

September 21

Miami, FL

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

September 23

Wilmington, NC

CFCC's Wilson Center

September 24

Roanoke, VA

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

September 25

Dayton, OH

Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

September 26

Syracuse, NY

Crouse Hinds Theater

September 27

Boston, MA

Emerson Colonial Theatre

September 28

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

September 30

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theatre

October 1

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square

October 2

Schenectady, NY

Proctors

October 3

Newark, NJ

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

October 4

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

October 5

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre

October 7

East Lansing, MI

Cobb Great Hall

October 8

Buffalo, NY

UB Center for the Arts

October 9

Worcester, MA

Hanover Theatre

October 10

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 11

Camden, NJ

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

October 12

Providence, RI

The VETS

October 14

Champaign, IL

State Farm Center

October 15

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

October 16

Milwaukee, WI

Miller High Life Theatre

October 17

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

October 18

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

October 19

Chicago, IL

Auditorium Theatre

October 21

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center

October 22

Fort Worth, TX

Will Rogers Auditorium

October 23

Lafayette, LA

Heymann Performing Arts Center

October 24

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 25

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

October 26

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

October 28

Springfield, MO

Juanita K. Hammons Hall

October 29

Dallas, TX

AT&T Performing Arts Center

October 30

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

October 31

El Paso, TX

Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 1

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage

November 2

Albuquerque, NM

Popejoy Hall

November 4

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

November 5

Riverside, CA

Fox Theatre

November 6

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

November 8

Las Vegas, NV

The Smith Center

November 9

Los Angeles, CA

Dolby Theatre

November 10

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 12

Fresno, CA

Saroyan Theatre

November 13

Reno, NV

Grand Theatre

November 14

Eugene, OR

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

November 15

Seattle, WA

The Paramount Theatre

November 16

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

About Emily Marshall

Emily Marshall (Music Supervisor/Music Director/Conductor) - Emily has worked as the Associate Conductor/Keyboardist of THE WHO and has performed at iconic venues all over the world such as Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, The O2, Royal Albert Hall, New Orleans Jazz Fest and many more. Recent touring credits include: THE WHO Hits Back (North America/Europe), Josh Groban'S Harmony Tour, and Conductor/Music Director of the LIVE IN CONCERT tours of NARUTO The Symphonic Experience, AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER, DEMON SLAYER, SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE and OUR PLANET.

Her Broadway credits include: Music Director/Vocal Arranger of BE MORE CHILL; JAGGED LITTLE PILL, HEAD OVER HEELS, ELF, AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEAUTIFUL, SCHOOL OF ROCK, MEAN GIRLS, CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, WAITRESS, ANNIE. Tours/Benefits: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; 1st National Tour of WE WILL ROCK YOU, A CHORUS LINE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, FLASHDANCE.  As a proud member of the Recording Academy, Emily is featured on the Original Broadway Cast Album of BE MORE CHILL & the Original Cast Album of Dave Malloy's PRELUDES. Marshall also works as a vocal coach, keyboard technician, arranger, supervisor & producer. 

About Heidi Joosten

HEIDI JOOSTEN (Associate Conductor) is a Jeff-Award winning music director, composer, orchestrator, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and teacher. Since 2014, she has collaborated on over 125 new theatrical, comedic, and concert productions in Chicago and across the nation. National live-to-picture credits include THE WITCHER IN CONCERT (Music Director, Conductor), NARUTO The Symphonic Experience (Assoc. Conductor, Orchestrator, Score Supervisor, Music Preparation), AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT (Assoc. Conductor), LABYRINTH IN CONCERT (Orchestrator, Music Preparation), BARBIE: LIVE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl and Royal Albert Hall (Assoc. Conductor, Score Supervisor, Music Preparation), and SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE (Assoc. Conductor). Notable Chicago credits include CHILDREN OF EDEN (Broadway in Chicago, starring Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams), ASSASSINS (Theo Ubique, 2024 Jeff Award for Music Direction), AMERICAN PSYCHO (Kokandy Productions, Jeff Nomination), BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Chicago Shakespeare), DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM (The Second City, 111th Mainstage Revue), GREASE (Drury Lane), and ALICE BY HEART (Kokandy Productions, Jeff Nomination & Midwest premiere). As a prolific classical & educational composer, Heidi’s award-winning music has been performed across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Theatrical writing credits include THE BONE HARP, QUEER EYE: THE MUSICAL PARODY (13-week run at The Second City), MICRO, and SAINT HILDEGARD. She holds degrees in composition from UW-Eau Claire and CCPA, and is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. 




