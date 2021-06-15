Competitors Taste Their Way to Victory in New High-Stakes Food Network Series MONEY HUNGRY

In the ultimate test of their taste buds, talented chefs, restaurant critics, cookbook authors and accomplished home cooks are competitors vying to win $50,000 in the new high-stakes primetime Food Network show Money Hungry, which airs a sneak peek on Sunday, July 25th at 10pm (all times ET/PT) before moving to its regular timeslot on Tuesday, July 27th at 10pm. In the five-episode series hosted by Kal Penn, competitors showcase their impressive palates in a series of increasingly complex tasting challenges that push their senses and culinary knowledge to the limits. With each dish dramatically REVEALED under a cloche, the action begins with sixty seconds of rapid-fire tastings where the competitors must identify specific ingredients, then proceeds to the main course round where the challenges become more difficult with every reveal. Each episode has two guest panelists, who are available to provide limited use "flavor favors" lifelines to competitors. In the end, only those that survive through the final tasting are awarded $50,000.

"Kal's charm, smarts and enthusiasm about food make him the perfect host for Money Hungry," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. "We know our viewers will love him in this unexpected role."

"I am obsessed with the ways in which food tells stories, so hosting Money Hungry is a lot of fun," said Penn. "The culinary knowledge and amazing palates of the competitors was so impressive - I learned a lot and am excited for viewers to see all the action."

Kal Penn is an actor, writer, producer, sometimes-college instructor and emerging foodie. He is known for starring roles including the Harold and Kumar franchise, House, Designated Survivor, and Sunnyside, a comedy he co-created for NBC. Penn has appeared in a number of independent films, most notably Mira Nair's adaptation of Pulitzer-winner Jhumpa Lahiri's novel The Namesake, about which The New York Times called his lead role a "crackling, star-making performance." Penn has also taught courses on film and media at the University of Pennsylvania, and in sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Originally from New Jersey, he received his BA in Sociology with a specialization in Theater, Film, and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a graduate certificate in International Security from Stanford University.

Money Hungry is produced by Good Egg Entertainment.