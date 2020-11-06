Coming Up Next Week on TAMRON HALL
Guests Include David Oyelowo, Michael Strahan, Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Lorraine Bracco, Cedric The Entertainer and more.
See what's coming up this week on Tamron Hall.
Monday, November 9: Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo on his new family adventure film, "Come Away." Plus, improbable stories of inspiration, including a woman on a mission to find her long-lost half-sister; one man's determination to keep love alive after his wife suffered irreparable memory loss; and a wrestler who overcame near-impossible obstacles to become a college champion.
Tuesday, November 10: NFL Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan discusses his new HBO docuseries "The Cost of Winning." Plus, stories of resilience, including MMA fighter Vince Murdock on his remarkable return to the UFC cage a year after his life threatening brain surgery; a high school senior whose strength inspired thousands after losing her legs in a car accident; and a 19-year-old designer whose PRIDE-themed NASCAR design of Jimmie Johnson's race car went viral.
Wednesday, November 11: Actors Kate Mara and Nick Robinson and creator Hannah Fidell from FX on Hulu's series, "A Teacher." Plus, "The Soprano's" Lorraine Bracco on renovating a rundown Sicilian home for HGTV's "My Big Italian Adventure." And, how passion projects like Bracco's can inspire, challenge and create opportunities.
Thursday, November 12: Inside a reporter's notebook - looking at the people and moments that captivated our attention and the stories that forever inspired, touched, and changed the lives of both reporters and viewers.
Friday, November 13: Actor Cedric the Entertainer on the season premiere of his hit CBS sitcom, "The Neighborhood." Plus, cooking with chef Jamie Oliver. And, actor/director Ravi Patel on his new series "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness" airing on HBO Max.