Comedy Series NASHVILLE DADS CLUB Reveals Celebrity Guest Stars for Season Two

Indie comedy series Nashville DADS Club is bringing an all-star cast of celebrity guests to Season 2.

The star-studded lineup of all Nashville-based celebrity guests includes; Crossfit Champion Mat Fraser, BET-featured Stand-Up Comedian Renard Hirsch, hit Songwriter and front-man of The Cadillac Three Jaren Johnston, Americana Artist/Actor/Writer Korby Lenker, Owner of The Packing Plant arts building Jon Sewell and Actor Justin Tarrents also known as DJ Spice J. Nashville Scene exclusively shared the full season trailer featuring the cast and celebrities today.

Nashville DADS Club Season 2 highlights the absurdities and hilarious musings of modern dad life as three real dads; Phillip Cordell, Rashad Rayford and Dean Shortland encounter dad scenarios and are pushed to their edge.

The season premiere episode "Grifting The Night Away" features Actor Jon Sewell and is set for Thursday, March 31st at 9 a.m.EST/8a.m. CST here.

"We received a ton of support from the city of Nashville after Season 1, and turned some celebrities into fans. When it came time to cast our Season 2 guest stars, we were able to land some folks that are giants in their industries and that we have a ton of respect for," said Phillip Cordell, Owner of production company HiPhi Productions and Writer/Actor of the series.

"Most of us grew up in Nashville and want to put on for our city, so that Nashville-focus is important to us and definitely comes through heavily," he added.

Show creators and stars Phillip, Rashad and Director Danny Dones developed THE TAKE on fatherhood for the second time after Season 1 garnered over 2 million views and was the only Nashville-based project in competition to be selected for the Episodic Category at the Nashville Film Festival (NaFF). For Season 2, they set up a writers room in Nashville to script and produce the 7-episode digital series, using more complex cinematography and a more focused comedic voice.

Watch the season two trailer here: