Comedy Central Announces Voice Casts for WASHINGTONIA & FAIRVIEW

Comedy Central, in partnership with CBS Studios, announced TODAY the robust cast list for their newest adult animation projects, as well as two panels at New York Comic Con.

The boundary-pushing, provocative animated feature, Washingtonia will premiere in fall 2021. Joining the cast for Washingtonia is Aaron Landon, Alise Morales, Amanda Philipson, Andy Daly, Anna Drezen, Anna Eilinsfeld, Atsuko Okatsuka, Emily Lynne, Gary Cole, Henry Zebrowski, Iman Crosson, Jack Bensinger, James Adomian, James Austin Johnson, Jason Kravits, Jen Spyra, Jill Bartlett, Joey Romaine, John Viener, Jon Glaser, Jonathan Roumie, Keisha Zollar, Matt Rogers, Meg Stalter, Mike MacRae, Nathan Min, Neil D'Astolfo, Olivia Harewood, R.J. Fried , Roy Wood Jr., Stephen Colbert, Stephen Tobolowsky, Thomas Lennon, Thomas Whittington, Zach Cherry, and Zach Smilovitz.

Notable characters featured will include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Barack Obama, Rachel Maddow, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Pete Buttigieg, Tucker Carlson, Jeff Bezos, Chuck Todd, Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, Chuck Schumer, and more.

Fairview a weekly, hyper-topical, half-hour, eight episode series set to premiere in early 2022 taps Aparna Nancherla, Atsuko Okatsuka, Blair Socci, Carl Foreman Jr., Graham Techler, Jack Bensinger, James Austin Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Joey Romaine, Lisa Gilroy, Marina Cockenberg and Otter Lee to star.

In preparation for the respective premieres, Comedy Central has announced that R.J. Fried, Zach Cherry, Atsuko Okatsuka, Marina Cockenberg and Blair Socci are scheduled to appear on two back-to-back panels moderated by Washingtonia castmate and announcer for THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Jen Spyra at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 8th to discuss the launch of their projects and share exclusive clips, promos, behind the scenes moments and a special message from executive producer Stephen Colbert.