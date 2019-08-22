Comedy Central Announces Premiere Dates for COMEDY CENTRAL STAND-UP PRESENTS... Slate

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, today announced the premiere dates for its slate of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... half-hour specials, kicking off with back-to-back episodes on Friday, October 18 at 11pm and 11:30 pm ET/PT.

Watch the season three trailer below!

The full schedule of premieres is below:

Friday, October 18th: Jaboukie Young-White (11pm); Vanessa Gonzalez (11:30pm)

Friday, October 25th: Dulcé Sloan (11pm); Will Miles (11:30pm)

Friday, November 1st: Tom Thakkar (11pm); Mia Jackson (11:30pm)

Friday, November 8th: Joe Kwaczala (11pm); Nore Davis (11:30pm)

Friday, November 15th: David Gborie (11pm); Allen Strickland Williams (11:30pm)

Friday, November 22nd: Charles Gould (11pm); Sara Schaefer (11:30pm)

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... has long served to showcase emerging classes of exciting, dynamic stand-up talent. THE WEEKLY series is a vital springboard in the network's talent-development pipeline for stand-up and scripted projects on all platforms. The fourth season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... was filmed at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans, as well as the three previous seasons.

Leading up to on-air premieres, the Comedy Central Stand-Up social channels will feature clips from each special, and full episodes of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... will be available the day after premiere on the Comedy Central App and cc.com. Fans can watch highlights on the

Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel and follow @standup on twitter to tweet about the series using the hashtag #CCStandUpPresents.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... is executive produced by John Bravakis and Stu Schreiberg from Triage Entertainment. Anne Harris and Bill McGrath are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Featuring an expertly curated line-up of series and specials, Comedy Central is the epicenter of stand-up. From its Friday Night Stand-Up anchor on television to its social platforms, from 24/7 access on Comedy Central Radio and the Comedy Central App to home assistants, fans of Comedy Central stand-up consumed over 10 billion minutes of stand-up content in 2018. The Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on Youtube features a gold mine of both original material and exclusive clips for fans looking to revisit a classic special from a legendary comedian or discovering a new favorite performance.





Related Articles View More TV Stories