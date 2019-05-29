Comedy Central Announces Annual UP NEXT Showcase at Clusterfest

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, Superfly, the founders of Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands co-producer Another Planet Entertainment, today announced the annual Up Next showcase at Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest. The weekend will highlight 18 comedians with two separate and distinct stand-up showcases taking place on Friday, June 21 and 22 and a variety showcase on Saturday, June 22. All shows will be held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

in the Larkin room.



Up Next is Comedy Central's annual showcase highlighting the most exciting new names in comedy. Identified as part of an extensive nationwide search, this year's Up Next comedians will be the newest group of diversely talented performers to be introduced into Comedy Central's development pipeline and immediately featured across its digital platforms. Up Next will include 12 incredible stand-ups as well as six variety performers who incorporate sketch/character/musical performances in their live sets at Clusterfest. Now in its third year, previous Up Next comedians include Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Bowen Yang (SNL), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Mekki Leeper (Control Room) and Sydnee Washington (The Comedy Central Creators Program).

The curated showcases will feature the following comedians:

Friday, June 21 (stand-up)

Saturday, June 22 (stand-up)

Saturday, June 22. (variety)

Clusterfest continues to be the place for "first and only" special fan experiences, showcasing some of the biggest names in comedy, rising stars that are soon-to-be household names, music and musical comedy, and unique offerings like live podcast recordings and live reads. Fans can enjoy watching their favorite acts across multiple stages, outdoors in San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, and indoors in the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, with some talent performing multiple times throughout the weekend. The three-day event takes place in San Francisco June 21-23 and tickets are on sale at www.clusterfest.com.



In addition to the Up Next showcases, fans will enjoy performances from a stacked lineup of more than 60 that includes Amy Poehler & Friends, John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Issa Rae, My Favorite Murder, The Roots, Ilana Glazer, Courtney Barnett, and many more. Attendees will also have the chance to step inside immersive attractions from some of the most beloved comedy franchises, including FX's Atlanta, Comedy Central's Crank Yankers and DRUNK HISTORY and iconic sitcoms Seinfeld and NBC's The Office.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs visit Comedy Central's press site at press.cc.comand follow us on Twitter at @ComedyCentralPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

Superfly is on a mission to shape how the world plays and connects through shared experience. Founded in 1996, Superfly's expertise is bringing people together at the intersection of culture and commerce through iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, Clusterfest, and Grandoozy as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly's creative and strategic offering helps brands like Citi, Intel and Google establish and raise their profile and navigate the cultural marketing landscape through programming, design, digital, social and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Learn more at http://superf.ly/, and follow on Twitter @Superfly, Facebook www.facebook.com/superfly and Instagram @superflypresents.

Since 2003, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) has produced and promoted thousands of events with artists as diverse as Radiohead, Neil Young, Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, Adele, The Weeknd, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Lorde, Metallica, Bruno Mars, twenty one pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Mumford & Sons, Paul McCartney and Kanye West. Named the Top Independent Promoter (U.S.) by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2016 and Top Promoter (Worldwide) in 2017, APE is the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the FOX Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, The Independent in San Francisco, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and operates a private events division, Another Planet Event Group. APE also produces three major annual festivals - Outside Lands (since 2008), Treasure Island Music Festival (since 2007) and Life Is Beautiful (since 2013) in Downtown Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.APEConcerts.com.





