Comedian Kevin Bridges to Embark on First North American Tour

After more than two decades of packed arenas, five critically-acclaimed tours, and over 1.5 million tickets sold worldwide, Kevin Bridges—one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians—is coming to North America with his Live tour this fall. He will kick off US dates October 2, 2025 at The Town Hall in New York, also stopping at eight additional markets including Boston, Los Angeles, Austin and more. Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM at kevinbridges.co.uk

With five stand-up specials, including the cinematic release of his latest show The Overdue Catch-Up, and two best-selling books, Kevin Bridges is a comedic force whose sharp wit and relatable storytelling have made him a household name across the UK and beyond. Now, for the first time ever, North American audiences will get to experience his signature brand of comedy—live on stage.

Bridges has performed to sold-out crowds across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Known for his observational humour and effortless delivery, his shows are a masterclass in stand-up. From New York to Los Angeles, Kevin is hitting the road for a cross-country tour that promises fresh laughs, unforgettable moments, and the same powerhouse performance style that has made him a global sensation.

U.S. Dates

Thursday, October 2, 2025- New York, NY- The Town Hall- 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 5, 2025- Chicago, IL- The Vic Theatre- 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 9, 2025- Boston, MA- Boch Centre Shubert Theatre- 7:30 PM

Friday, October 10, 2025- Washington D.C.- Lincoln Theatre- 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 12, 2025- Austin, TX- The Paramount Theatre- 7:30 PM

Tuesday, October 14, 2025- Seattle, WA- Neptune Theatre- 7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 15, 2025- San Francisco, CA- Palace of Fine Arts Theatre- 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 16, 2025- Portland, OR- Newmark Theatre- 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 18, 2025- Los Angeles, CA- Regent Theatre- 7:00 PM

Canadian Dates

Wednesday, September 3, 2025- Moncton, NB- Capitol Theatre- 7:30 PM

Friday, September 5, 2025- Halifax, NS- Rebecca Cohn Auditorium- 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 6, 2025- St. John's, NL- Arts & Culture Centre- 7:30 PM

Wednesday, September 10, 2025- Montreal, QC- L’Olympia- 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 11, 2025- Ottawa, ON- Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe- 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 13, 2025- Toronto, ON- Massey Hall- 7:30 PM

Wednesday, September 17, 2025- Winnipeg, MB- Burton Cummings Theatre- 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 18, 2025- Edmonton, AB- Horowitz Theatre- 7:30 PM

Friday, September 19, 2025- Calgary, AB- MacEwan Hall- 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 20, 2025- Victoria, BC- Farquhar Auditorium- 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 21, 2025- Vancouver, BC- Orpheum Theatre- 7:30 PM

