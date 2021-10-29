Comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson Announces Peacock Original Comedy Special LOVE JOY

An all-new Peacock Original comedy special Love Joy, featuring comedian and writer Joyelle Nicole Johnson, drops next Friday, November 5 on Peacock.

Shot on her 40th birthday at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, Joyelle Nicole Johnson presents her debut comedy special, Love Joy. Addressing relationship issues from the familial to the familiar, Johnson states her case for why everyone needs to Get. Therapy.

"I'm overjoyed that Peacock and Jimmy Fallon took a chance on this little Black girl from Jersey," said Johnson. "'Love Joy' is a fever dream written on a vision board 15 years in the making. And now that it's coming out I get to buy a house AND be justified wearing sunglasses indoors at night."

Love Joy is written and performed by Joyelle Nicole Johnson. The special is executive produced by Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Lauren Mandel, and Tovah Silbermann. Love Joy is produced by Electric Hot Dog and Boat Rocker's MATADOR Content.

Joyelle Nicole Johnson is a comedian and writer who brings joy to the stage. Joyelle made her network TV debut on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and more recently performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." She has done punchup for BROAD CITY and Abbi and Ilana's animated Comedy Central pilot "Mall Town" and recently wrote on a digital series for IllumiNative, which she also stars in called, "You're Welcome, America!" Her debut comedy album YELL JOY! was released on Juneteenth 2021.

She was the warm up comic for Hasan Minhaj's talk show "Patriot Act" on Netflix and Peacock's "The Amber Ruffin Show." She has performed on Wyatt Cenac's "Night Train" for SeeSo, "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" and "Comics to Watch" for Comedy Central, "LaffMob" for TruTV, was a panelist on Refinery 29/Facebook Watch's After After Party and can be seen in the final season of HBO's "Crashing" and the upcoming season of "Search Party." She was selected for the 2018 FOX Comedy showcase, was a finalist in NBC's Stand Up For Diversity Showcase and has performed at festivals like SF Sketchfest, Bonnaroo, The New York Comedy Festival and Bumbershoot. Vulture and NY Magazine named her one of the "comedians you should and will know in 2020."

Watch the new trailer here: