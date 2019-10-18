Columbia Pictures Sets New Sam Raimi Horror Film

Deadline reports that Sam Raimi will direct a new horror film for Columbia Pictures.

Columbia Pictures has acquired an untitled horror project that will be produced and directed by Sam Raimi, whose helming credits include genre staples The Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell.

Mark Swift and Damian Shannon penned the script. The movie will be set on an island - that's about all of the information that's been released so far.

They're best known for writing the 2009 reboot of "Friday the 13th."

Raimi's horror credits include "The Evil Dead" and "Drag Me to Hell." He also directed the early-2000s "Spider-Man" trilogy, and "Oz the Great and Powerful."

Read the original story on Deadline.





