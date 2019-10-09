Cityneon, Round Room Live Partner to Launch a U.S. Tour of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

Cityneon, recognized internationally for its award-winning IP themed exhibitions and attractions, announces a partnership with global live entertainment company Round Room Live to tour Jurassic World: The Exhibition throughout the U.S.

Previously showcased in Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chicago and Philadelphia, Jurassic World: The Exhibition will tour through additional major U.S. markets for two years, with its launch set for Q4 of 2020. Produced in conjunction with NBC Universal's Universal Brand Development division, Jurassic World:The Exhibition is an immersive attraction based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history. Highlighting life-sized prehistoric creatures such as the Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus rex, the exhibition features interactive educational elements drawn from the real- world Science of dinosaur DNA featured in the film Jurassic World.

Cityneon partners with major movie and gaming studios to secure Intellectual Properties ("IPs") to hold experience exhibitions for their audiences. Its strong international partnerships have made Cityneon a key player in the global arena of experience entertainment. Through such partnerships, Cityneon, along with its creative production subsidiary Victory Hill Exhibitions, is granted rights to curate, create and construct exclusive and iconic experiences for visitors all around the world. To date, Cityneon has toured its IPs in excess of 39 cities and will be making further inroads to new markets.

New York based Round Room Live has deep experience as a producer and promoter of touring exhibitions starting with Bodies the Exhibition and most recently with Exhibitionism - The Rolling Stones Exhibition. Industry veterans and Co-Presidents, Stephen Shaw and Jonathan Linden lead Round Room Live, which is part of global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), an industry leader across THE FAMILY and brand space.

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a truly dynamic exhibition with wide family entertainment appeal. The project has had great success throughout the world and we are excited to partner with Cityneon to bring an extended tour of this exhibition that celebrates the iconic Jurassic film series to the U.S.," said Shaw. "The attraction's interactive elements, paired with exceptional educational content, offers audiences an immersive opportunity to explore the world of the films while learning about the actual Science that support the stories" added Linden.

"We are thrilled to embark on this venture with Round Room and NBC Universal to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition on tour in the U.S.," said Mark Kemper, Group Chief Corporate & Financial Officer of Cityneon Holdings. "Round Room's expertise with promoting touring exhibitions, and Universal's globally celebrated entertainment offerings make both entities perfect partners for Cityneon, and we look forward to developing future projects together," he continued.





Related Articles View More TV Stories