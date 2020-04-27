Cinema Guild Acquires Hong Sangsoo's YOURSELF AND YOURS

Cinema Guild announced today the acquisition of all U.S. distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo's Yourself and Yours. A favorite of critics and audiences when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, the film went on to play the New York Film Festival and many others, but until now, hadn't received a U.S. release.

Yourself and Yours will open June 5 and will be the second film to open as part of Cinema Guild's virtual cinema initiative (which tips off with Albert Serra's Liberté on May 1). Digital and home video releases will follow later in the year.

One of Hong Sangsoo's most delightful comic mysteries, the film follows a painter Youngsoo (Kim Joohyuk), who learns that his girlfriend, Minjung (Lee Yooyoung), was recently seen having drinks with another man. When Youngsoo questions her about it, they fight and part on bad terms. The next day, Youngsoo tries to find her, but can't. As he wanders and frets, Minjung has a series of encounters with other men. But to them it seems she's not herself. Featuring a supporting cast of Hong regulars including Kwon Haehyo, Yu Junsang and Kim Euisung, Yourself and Yours is a pleasing puzzle full of mistaken identity, excessive drinking and lots of he-said, she-said. As the rumors pile up, Hong asks: In a relationship, how important is it to know everything?

"We've been huge fans of Yourself and Yours since the first time we saw it," said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. "It's such a pleasure to be bringing it to audiences in the U.S." The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Youngjoo Suh of Finecut.

Cinema Guild is a premier distributor of world cinema, independent films and documentaries, whose upcoming releases include Hong Sangsoo's The Woman Who Ran, Mehrdad Oskouei's Sunless Shadows and Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 ft. Recent theatrical releases include Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., Lucio Castro's End of the Century and RaMell Ross's Academy Award-nominated Hale County This Morning, This Evening.





