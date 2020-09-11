Listen to the new song here!

EMI recording artist and award-winning actress Chrissy Metz releases new song "Feel Good" - available now at all digital service providers. Written by Metz with Nicolette Hayford, Connie Herrington, Aaron Raitiere, Jake Mitchell, "Feel Good" represents the moment Metz realized she was done living her life for other people and that it was time to put the focus on herself.

"I started to feel good when I allowed myself to do the things that I wanted to do like pursuing music," says Metz. "I can't worry about what people are going to say, think, or do. I've got to do what feels good to me."

"Feel Good" also accompanies the launch of Metz's fall fashion collaboration with ELOQUII Elements found exclusively at Walmart. Metz shares a few of her favorite ELOQUII fall pieces HERE.

"Feel Good" joins Metz's recently released tracks "Actress" and "Talking To God," playing now on country radio. While spending her summer in Nashville working on her forthcoming project on EMI Nashville, Metz made her Grand Ole Opry debut performing alongside gospel legend Cece Winans. Metz also recently performed "Talking to God" for NBC's TODAY- view HERE.

Listen to the song here:

