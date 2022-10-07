Chris Messina to Join Kaley Cuoco In BASED ON A TRUE STORY

Peacock announced that Chris Messina (Sharp Objects, I Care A Lot) will star opposite Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) in the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller BASED ON A TRUE STORY, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher).

Messina will play Nathan. As previously announced Kaley Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps.

A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Aggregate most recently released the fifth season of Ozark for Netflix; Under the Banner of Heaven for FX; A Teacher, starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson; and THE OUTSIDER on HBO, starring Ben Mendelson and Cynthia Erivo.

Other upcoming projects include the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, from writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), which will star Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher; the Apple TV+ limited series Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson; the Peacock comedy thriller starring Kaley Cuoco Based On A True Story; and Netflix's Florida Man series starring Edgar Ramirez.

As an actor, Bateman just wrapped production on the Untitled Nike film directed by Ben Affleck and will next star with Taron Egerton in the film Carry-On, a thriller for Netflix and Amblin. Bateman will also direct and produce the feature film "Dark Wire" for Netflix.