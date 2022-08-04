Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Coming to HBO MAX

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Coming to HBO MAX

The content will begin streaming on September 30.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

HBO Max and Chip and Joanna Gaines TODAY announced that select content from Magnolia Network will be available to stream on the platform starting Friday, Sept. 30, as part of a new spotlight page featuring curated Magnolia Network content.

The slate will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, MAINE CABIN MASTERS and the complete five-season FIXER UPPER library, to name a few.

Additionally, the highly-anticipated new project from the Gaineses, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+ at 9p ET / 8p CT on Friday, Oct. 14.

More Magnolia Network content will appear on the HBO Max spotlight page over the coming months, and the full network slate will continue to be available on discovery+.

"Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space, with a legion of fans who have followed them from 'Fixer Upper' to the launch of their very own network. We're so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

"It's always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We're excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "We can't wait to bring these stories we love-including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle-to HBO Max this September."

Following its successful digital launch on discovery+ last summer, Magnolia Network launched its linear home in January in front of an audience of 3 million viewers, landing a spot among the top 25 basic cable networks - up 17 spots from the previous year - and establishing Magnolia Network as the fastest growing cable network in 1Q22 based on YOY growth.

Recently, Magnolia Network racked up a total of five Emmy® nominations - the most of any legacy Discovery brand - including a Primetime Emmy® nomination for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. HBO/HBO Max received 140 Emmy® nominations across 24 original programs for the upcoming 74th annual Emmy® Awards, marking the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network/platform in a single year.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Network



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicolle Galyon Selected as Siriusxm the Highway's Latest 'Highway Find' Artist
August 4, 2022

Nicolle Galyon has been selected as SiriusXM The Highway’s latest “Highway Find” artist. Additionally, Galyon’s new song, “self care.,” will be added to The Highway’s rotation. Past “Highway Find” artists include Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and more.
More Kicks Announces New 7' for Dirtnap Records and Stardumb Records
August 4, 2022

London three-piece More Kicks return to the fray with a brand new 7” single ‘Animal’, co-released on Dirtnap Records (USA) and Stardumb Records (EU)! Slinky, beefy and interminably catchy, ‘Animal’ is the first single from the band’s second record ‘Punch Drunk.' The video for 'Animal' was shot by Luke Baker and edited by James Sullivan.
Corey Feldman to Release His Music Digitally for the First Time
August 4, 2022

The new album features hits Feeling Funky (Numix), ROCKIN Revolution, top 20 Billboard hit U R Free, viral sensation COMEBACK KING (Feat Curtis Young) the tribute DREAM A LITTLE DREAM 30 (feat Mickey Thomas), & the new hit single WITHOUT U, which is a tribute to Feldman’s wife Courtney. Plus, check out tour dates!
Mike Clement to Release Debut 'Unfinished Business' Album
August 4, 2022

Clement's soulful, brazen bebop style is complimented by legendary New Orleans drum master Shannon Powell and organist virtuoso Joe Ashlar. Unfinished Business reimagines the classic sound of the 60's jazz organ trio into catchy, feel-good originals and flavorful renditions of swingin' standards. Plus, check out upcoming performance dates!
Disney+ Renews TURNING THE TABLES WITH ROBIN ROBERTS Season Two
August 4, 2022

Season one guests included Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah in never-before-heard discussions on life, growth, and their experiences. In season 2, Robin Roberts chats with a new group of Hollywood women.