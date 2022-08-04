Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Coming to HBO MAX

HBO Max and Chip and Joanna Gaines TODAY announced that select content from Magnolia Network will be available to stream on the platform starting Friday, Sept. 30, as part of a new spotlight page featuring curated Magnolia Network content.

The slate will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, MAINE CABIN MASTERS and the complete five-season FIXER UPPER library, to name a few.

Additionally, the highly-anticipated new project from the Gaineses, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+ at 9p ET / 8p CT on Friday, Oct. 14.

More Magnolia Network content will appear on the HBO Max spotlight page over the coming months, and the full network slate will continue to be available on discovery+.

"Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space, with a legion of fans who have followed them from 'Fixer Upper' to the launch of their very own network. We're so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

"It's always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We're excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "We can't wait to bring these stories we love-including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle-to HBO Max this September."

Following its successful digital launch on discovery+ last summer, Magnolia Network launched its linear home in January in front of an audience of 3 million viewers, landing a spot among the top 25 basic cable networks - up 17 spots from the previous year - and establishing Magnolia Network as the fastest growing cable network in 1Q22 based on YOY growth.

Recently, Magnolia Network racked up a total of five Emmy® nominations - the most of any legacy Discovery brand - including a Primetime Emmy® nomination for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. HBO/HBO Max received 140 Emmy® nominations across 24 original programs for the upcoming 74th annual Emmy® Awards, marking the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network/platform in a single year.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Network