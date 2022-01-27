Cher, Tina Fey & More to Honor Betty White in NBC'S AMERICA'S GOLDEN GIRL Special

President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more will come together to pay tribute to the late actress and animal advocate in NBC's primetime special "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl."

The special airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. and will be available the next day on Peacock.

Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.

White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for ANIMALS. With breakout performances in "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Golden Girls," she starred in two of the most popular comedies of all time and had hundreds of TV credits.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" is from Emmy-Award winning Brad Lachman Productions and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken, and produced by Matt Lachman.