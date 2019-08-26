Chelsea Frei To Star In A MOODY'S CHRISTMAS

Deadline reports Chelsea Frei will star opposite Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins in A Moody Christmas, Fox's half-hour holiday event series. The six-episode series will air in December.

A Moody Christmas centers on the Moodys, including Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife Ann (Perkins), their three grown children and an assorted mix of extended family members who gather for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications. It is based on the Australian series of the same name.

Frei plays Bridget, the middle child, the over-achiever, dry-witted and perceptive, even cynical. An attorney, married, Bridget prides herself on being the most put-together one of the kids, but at present is harboring a secret that could doom her seemingly-perfect marriage.

Frei played the titular role in the Lifetime movie "Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter." It was based on the real Gotti's memoir.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories