Charlamagne Tha God & Kal Penn To Guest Host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Charlamagne Tha God will kick it off on December 4 with Penn taking over the following week.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Charlamagne Tha God and Kal Penn will return to Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW as part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late-night franchise. 

Week of Dec. 4th: Charlamagne Tha God 
Week of Dec 11th: Kal Penn

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late-night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late-night across the most platforms.



