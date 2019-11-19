Celebrate Bluegrass and the Uplifting Power of Music With FIDDLIN'

Documentary feature film FIDDLIN' is a love letter to American roots and the uplifting power of music, a foot-stomping celebration of true Americana and artistic expression.

Sister filmmakers Julie Simone and Vicki Vlasic return to their Appalachian roots to film at the world's oldest Fiddler's Convention. With multiple generations jamming together, we are witness to some off-the-charts pickin' and fiddlin' keeping old-time and bluegrass alive in the Appalachian Mountains. Fiddlin' is a love-letter to American roots and the uplifting power of music.

FIDDLIN' is the brainchild of Julie Simone (director) and Vicki Vlasic (producer), who were given permission to film for the first time at the world's oldest and largest fiddler's convention in Galax, Virginia in its 84-year history after Moose Lodge members discovered the sisters were locals who recall the convention from their youth. Their local connection earned them the trust of the talented musicians who opened their hearts and shared their stories.

The film features inspiring musical characters including Jack Krack, who is considered one of the best fiddle players in the world, Wayne Henderson, a world-renowned luthier and guitar player known as the "Guitar God" with a 7-year backlog of orders for his guitars, Dori Freeman, a singer-songwriter who has been singled out by Rolling Stone and The New York Times as a talent to watch, Presley Barker, a humble 11-year-old guitar playing prodigy and rising star, and

Martha Spencer, part of a multi-generational musical family that is famous throughout the region.

Julie Simone said: "Old-Time and Bluegrass music was born in these mountains and has been passed down for generations with most musicians learning and playing by ear. This music essentially gave birth to country music, and subsequently rock and roll. The global impact of this area and its history was much more powerful and compelling than we had ever imagined when starting our journey with Fiddlin'."

She added: "Seeing hundreds of young kids carrying around instruments instead of phones while jamming with their elders really blew me away. This newfound notion of community was one of the many inspirations for making FIDDLIN', which became a family affair with our kids, nieces and nephews acting as crew and our mom cooking for everyone while our dad helped set up camp."

Vicki Vlasic said: "Creating FIDDLIN' with my sister and re-connecting to our roots has been an extraordinary experience and special journey for both of us and we are honored that the inspirational characters you will get to know in this movie trusted us with their stories. It was important to me as we made this film to shine a light on the beauty of the area and the talent, intelligence and persistence of the people there. Many have been left jobless with the exodus of manufacturing but have turned to their music to create new opportunities. These ever resilient people remain positive and dedicate themselves to keeping the heritage of Old Time and Bluegrass Music alive by mentoring the next generation of players."

Winner of 15 awards and counting, FIDDLIN' is a celebration of a place, its people and their music. This hopeful, inspiring documentary shines a light on what is best about America.

