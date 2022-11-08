Caye Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye (pronounced KAI), is thrilled to announce his FIRST EVER headlining tour. Kicking off in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1st at The Moroccan Lounge, the tour will visit 10 cities across the US including San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, DC and New York, NY before wrapping in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, April 1st at Milkboy.

Tickets for the tour will be going on sale this Friday, November 11th at 10 AM Local time. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE to buy tickets.

"I wrote these songs while imagining playing each one of them live. It really helped keep me sane over the last 1.5+ years, kept me inspired, gave me goosebumps at times, and made me fall even deeper in love with writing, producing, recording, and of course, playing music," says Caye. "When others listen, I want them to be transported the same way I was when I was writing them-to a vibrant, exhilarating, sonically beautiful world that's totally immersive. I've been working on the live set for months now, and I absolutely cannot wait to share it in 2023."

Last week, Caye shared his latest single, "SCARS." Written and produced by Caye himself, "SCARS" reflects on how we are constantly rushing through life, focusing on moving from one thing to the next but never taking time to look around and live in the moment.

"SCARS" follows the previously released tracks - "MILFORD SOUND," "DOPAMINE," "SOME LAKES" and "WE LOVE PT. 1" - which will be featured on his upcoming debut album, We Love. For the first time in his career, Caye is leaning into what makes him unique, instead of shying away from it.

On both a musical and personal level, We Love reflects Caye's own experiences as a creative and as a person. With this project, he feels at home singing over wavy didgeridoo lines, sultry piano, and rock inspired production, but it's the lyrics, themes, and genre-less blend of influences that truly capture who he's evolved into as an artist today.

Based in Santa Monica, Caye is an artist/producer/songwriter with an evocative falsetto and a gift for melodic improvisation. He's been steadily winning fans across the US and around the world since breaking onto the scene in 2015.

Building on his classical training by experimenting with jazz, hip hop, calypso, and reggae, Caye defies genre to create a signature sound that is all his own. Inspired by the creative freedom of Bon Iver, the soul-moving rhythms of Bob Marley, and the lyrical genius of Kanye West, Caye creates music that's as captivating as it is technically complex.

Caye has always felt at home behind the console and began by rapping over his beats-earning Wiz Khalifa's attention and ultimately a feature from him on Caye's single "Easy". Throughout the years, bars transformed to choruses and verses, as Caye honed his vocal control, range, and his now signature falsetto. In addition to producing all his own records, Caye has continued to hone his sound by producing for Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, and Abhi the Nomad.

In 2020, he set out on an artistic exploration, traveling to remote regions of California with his instruments, art supplies, and a band of like-minded creatives. The last 2+ years have culminated in a full-length LP that thrives on headphones and speakers but is best experienced when improvised live-in the same method it was written. Grounded in his love for the steel drum, We Love explores Caye's excellence across instruments that create music that's emotionally engaging and spectacularly cinematic.

2022 promises to be his biggest year yet, which will introduce his expansive new sound to his ever-growing audience. The full album, We Love, will be released as singles, with a new one out each month for the rest of the year. He intends to continue spreading inspiration and building his reputation, with live shows beginning early in 2023.