Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caye Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Caye Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Tickets for the tour will be going on sale this Friday, November 11th at 10 AM Local time.

Nov. 08, 2022  

LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye (pronounced KAI), is thrilled to announce his FIRST EVER headlining tour. Kicking off in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1st at The Moroccan Lounge, the tour will visit 10 cities across the US including San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, DC and New York, NY before wrapping in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, April 1st at Milkboy.

Tickets for the tour will be going on sale this Friday, November 11th at 10 AM Local time. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE to buy tickets.

"I wrote these songs while imagining playing each one of them live. It really helped keep me sane over the last 1.5+ years, kept me inspired, gave me goosebumps at times, and made me fall even deeper in love with writing, producing, recording, and of course, playing music," says Caye. "When others listen, I want them to be transported the same way I was when I was writing them-to a vibrant, exhilarating, sonically beautiful world that's totally immersive. I've been working on the live set for months now, and I absolutely cannot wait to share it in 2023."

Last week, Caye shared his latest single, "SCARS." Written and produced by Caye himself, "SCARS" reflects on how we are constantly rushing through life, focusing on moving from one thing to the next but never taking time to look around and live in the moment.

"SCARS" follows the previously released tracks - "MILFORD SOUND," "DOPAMINE," "SOME LAKES" and "WE LOVE PT. 1" - which will be featured on his upcoming debut album, We Love. For the first time in his career, Caye is leaning into what makes him unique, instead of shying away from it.

On both a musical and personal level, We Love reflects Caye's own experiences as a creative and as a person. With this project, he feels at home singing over wavy didgeridoo lines, sultry piano, and rock inspired production, but it's the lyrics, themes, and genre-less blend of influences that truly capture who he's evolved into as an artist today.

Based in Santa Monica, Caye is an artist/producer/songwriter with an evocative falsetto and a gift for melodic improvisation. He's been steadily winning fans across the US and around the world since breaking onto the scene in 2015.

Building on his classical training by experimenting with jazz, hip hop, calypso, and reggae, Caye defies genre to create a signature sound that is all his own. Inspired by the creative freedom of Bon Iver, the soul-moving rhythms of Bob Marley, and the lyrical genius of Kanye West, Caye creates music that's as captivating as it is technically complex.

Caye has always felt at home behind the console and began by rapping over his beats-earning Wiz Khalifa's attention and ultimately a feature from him on Caye's single "Easy". Throughout the years, bars transformed to choruses and verses, as Caye honed his vocal control, range, and his now signature falsetto. In addition to producing all his own records, Caye has continued to hone his sound by producing for Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, and Abhi the Nomad.

In 2020, he set out on an artistic exploration, traveling to remote regions of California with his instruments, art supplies, and a band of like-minded creatives. The last 2+ years have culminated in a full-length LP that thrives on headphones and speakers but is best experienced when improvised live-in the same method it was written. Grounded in his love for the steel drum, We Love explores Caye's excellence across instruments that create music that's emotionally engaging and spectacularly cinematic.

2022 promises to be his biggest year yet, which will introduce his expansive new sound to his ever-growing audience. The full album, We Love, will be released as singles, with a new one out each month for the rest of the year. He intends to continue spreading inspiration and building his reputation, with live shows beginning early in 2023.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Peacock Documentary Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Peacock Documentary Trailer
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the video trailer now!
HBO Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Begins Production Photo
HBO Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Begins Production
Production is currently underway in Iceland on the HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY. The series stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.
Apple TV+ Renews BAD SISTERS For Season Two Photo
Apple TV+ Renews BAD SISTERS For Season Two
The 'Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast. The series series is from BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan.

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!