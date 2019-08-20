Cavalry Media Will Develop BLOODLEAF Television Series

Deadline reports that Cavalry Media will develop a television series out of Bloodleaf, a YA fantasy novel by Crystal Smith.

In Bloodleaf, Princess Aurelia is a prisoner to her crown and the heir that nobody wants. Fearing her magic, the people have turned against her. After an assassination attempt, Aurelia must flee her country and disguise herself as a commoner in a distant land. As she hides IN PLAIN SIGHT and perfects her magic, she begins to fall for a man who is forbidden to rule beside her. But the ghosts that haunt Aurelia refuse to abandon her, exposing a wicked plot that only she can defeat and forcing her to choose between the weight of the crown and the freedom of her new life.

Bloodleaf was published in March. It is the first installment in a planned trilogy. The upcoming sequel, Greythorn, will be released in 2020.

According to their Linkedin profile, "Cavalry Media is a Los Angeles-based media company founded by industry veterans Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger. Cavalry's core focus is the acquisition, development and production of premium feature films and scripted television series for global audiences."

Read the original story on Deadline.





