Cate Blanchett to Receive Film at Lincoln Center Chaplin Award

Film at Lincoln Center is pleased to announce Cate Blanchett as the recipient of the organization's 47th Chaplin Award, to be presented at a gala honoring her on April 25th at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. The evening will be a joyful celebration of the actor's incredible filmography, featuring notable speakers, film clips, and a career-spanning conversation culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award.

The event promises to be an extraordinary recognition of an actor who has portrayed some of the most memorable characters committed to film, including Academy Award®-winning performances for Blue Jasmine and The Aviator.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, Executive Director of Film at Lincoln Center. "Ms. Blanchett's career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards."

"It's a privilege to honor Ms. Blanchett at this year's Chaplin Gala." said Dan Stern, Board Chairman for Film at Lincoln Center. "Cate never ceases to amaze us with her stellar and wide-ranging performances and we're excited to have her join us for this special evening on campus at Lincoln Center."

The Chaplin Award Gala is the most important fundraising event of the year for Film at Lincoln Center, with all proceeds benefiting the organization in its mission to support the art and craft of cinema.

Cate Blanchett is an internationally acclaimed actor, producer, artistic director, humanitarian and dedicated member of the arts community. She is the co-Founder and Principal of film and television production company Dirty Films, alongside her partners Andrew Upton and Coco Francini. Most recently, Dirty Films executive produced Christos Nikou's "Apples" which has been named one of the year's best International Films by the National Board of Review.

Dirty Films most recently produced the highly acclaimed Mrs. America for FX and Hulu, as well as the Netflix limited series STATELESS, which received a record breaking 18 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) nominations, winning 13. Dirty Films has a first look deal with FX Productions for television projects, and with New Republic Pictures for feature films.

Blanchett is currently in preproduction for the Apple series, "Disclaimer," created by Alfonso Cuarón. Most recently, Blanchett wrapped production on the upcoming Todd Field film, "Tar." Prior to that, she wrapped production on Eli Roth's Borderlands. She also recently completed work on Adam McKay's film, DON'T Look Up, as well as Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio. Additionally, it was recently announced that Blanchett will executive produce and star in Pedro Almodóvar's first English-language feature film, "A Manual for Cleaning Women" as well as Warwick Thornton's "The New Boy." In 2015, she appeared in the title role of Carol, which she produced with Dirty Films and was directed by Todd Haynes.

She received an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit and SAG nomination for her performance. The same year, she appeared as Mary Mapes in Truth opposite Robert Redford. Blanchett has won Academy Awards for Best Actress on behalf of her performance as Jasmine in the film Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator. In 2008, Blanchett was nominated for two Academy Awards; one for Best Actress in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and one for Best Supporting Actress in I'm Not There. She was only the fifth actor in Academy history to be nominated in both acting categories in the same year.

She also received dual SAG and BAFTA Award nominations for each role, and won a Golden Globe Award, Independent Spirit Award, several critics groups' awards, and the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for I'm Not There. Other recent film credits include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), Ocean's Eight (2018), The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018), Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018), as well as Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Blanchett's film credits include; Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies; David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull; Steven Soderbergh's The Good German; Alejandro González Iñárritu's Babel; Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

She has created visual artworks with Julian Rosefeldt's art film and installation, Manifesto, Marco Brambilla's The Four Temperaments, and a video portrait of herself with David Rosetzky.

Blanchett served alongside Upton as the co-Artistic Director and co-CEO of the Sydney Theatre Company between 2008-2013, producing between 19 and 20 shows a year, which toured extensively nationally and internationally. Their most notable productions include; Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Liv Ullman; Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya directed by Tamas Ascher, Steven Soderbergh's Tot Mom; Benedict Andrew's highly acclaimed productions of the War of the Roses, The Maids, Gross Und Klein, and the sminal adaptation of The Secret River by Neil Armfield which has since inspired the title-sharing ABC television series; Andrew Upton's The Present, directed by John Crowley for which Blanchett earned a Tony Award nomination. Recently, Blanchett's has appeard on stage on the controversial adaptation of Martin Crimp's National Theatre production When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other.

In 2010, Blanchett and Upton were awarded with the Green Globe Award for their Green Contribution at the Sydney Theatre Company, becoming one of the World's Greenest Arts Organizations.

Blanchett is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and a lifetime member of the Australian Conservation Foundation, a strong supporter of the Actors Benevolent Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, an AFI Ambassador and Patron of the Sydney Film Festival and the NIDA Foundation.

Blanchett holds a BFI Fellowship from the BFI London Film Festival and was awarded the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Award for expanding the roles of women in film; the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018 for her work with UNHCR and has received the 2018 Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film. She has been awarded the Centenary Medal of Service to Australian Society through Acting and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2018, Blanchett served as Jury President of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival and she was the Jury President of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

Blanchett holds Honorary Doctorates of Letters from the University of New South Wales, the University of Sydney, and Macquarie University. In recognition of her continued advocacy for the arts and her support of humanitarian and environmental causes, Blanchett has been awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia in the General Division; she was also awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture. She lives in the English countryside with her husband Andrew Upton, their four children, three dogs, twelve chickens and two pigs.

The annual Gala began in 1972 when it honored Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the U.S. from exile to accept the commendation. Since then, the Chaplin Award has been presented to many of the film industry's most notable talents, including Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, and Spike Lee.

Film at Lincoln Center gives special thanks to the 47th Chaplin Award Gala Co-Chairs: Imelda and Peter Sobiloff and Daniel and Nanna Stern.

Gala tickets are on sale now. Tribute-only tickets range in price from $250 - $750 and may be purchased here. You can secure premium seating at the Chaplin Award Gala Tribute by purchasing Gala Dinner and Tribute tickets, starting at $3,000. Dinner and Tribute Seats may be purchased by contacting us at galarsvp@filmlinc.org. All proceeds from the Chaplin Award Gala benefit Film at Lincoln Center's programs and activities as a nonprofit organization.