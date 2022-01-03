Carrie Underwood Talks COBRA KAI Season Four Appearance

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now streaming, only on Netflix, featuring a surprise appearance from 7-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood. The singer performed "The Moment of Truth" from The Karate Kid original soundtrack on Netflix's Cobra Kai.

"I grew up watching 'Daniel' and 'Johnny,' and I can't believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the Karate Kid. Once I discovered 'Cobra Kai' a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song. I cannot wait to watch every new episode," Underwood said of her surprise appearance.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with DALLAS Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Carrie Underwood has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year, 23 CMT Music Awards, 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. Her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began December 1, making her the first artist to grace the stage of the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre at the brand-new Resorts World Las Vegas.