Carrie-Anne Moss, Jodie Turner-Smith & More to Lead New STAR WARS Series THE ACOLYTE on Disney+

Disney+ announced the cast for "The Acolyte," an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give") are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game"), Manny Jacinto ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Dafne Keen ("His Dark Materials"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("Queen & Slim"), Rebecca Henderson ("Inventing Anna"), Charlie Barnett ("Russian Doll"), Dean-Charles Chapman ("1917") and Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix").

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), "The Acolyte" has begun production in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. KING and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

"The Acolyte" will stream exclusively on Disney+.

